Towering Collapse: Silo Disaster Strikes Bharat Coking Coal Limited

A dramatic collapse of a 100-foot-tall silo sent shockwaves through Bharat Coking Coal Limited in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district. The towering structure, designed for storing bulk materials, came crashing down late Friday night, officials confirmed.

Trapped under heaps of debris was a worker, who miraculously survived and was rescued, bringing temporary relief to the tense atmosphere. The incident occurred at the Madhuban washery facility, BCCL Block-2 area, under Baghmara police station jurisdiction.

MLA Shatrughan Mahato visited the scene and described how the entrance silo gave way, affecting access to two other silos in the area. He assured that the incident is under thorough investigation to prevent future occurrences.