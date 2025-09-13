Left Menu

Chaos Unfolds on the Jammu-Srinagar Highway

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway faces severe disruptions due to extensive damages caused by record rainfall, leading to prolonged travel times, traffic mismanagement, and congestion. Despite efforts by the NHAI to create diversions, truckers' disregard for regulations and road conditions further complicate vehicular movement on this crucial route.

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway, spanning 270 km, has become a source of frustration for commuters. The journey time has more than doubled due to extensive road damage and poor traffic management.

Record rainfall on August 26 and 27 severely impacted the highway, particularly between Nashri and Udhampur, compounding commuter woes. Diversions created by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) provide some relief, but truckers flouting rules exasperate the already dire situation.

Officials cite incomplete restoration efforts and poor discipline as key challenges, with traffic officials struggling to manage an influx of vehicles. As a result, chaotic conditions persist, exacerbating the plight of travelers and threatening the highway's role as a vital regional linkage.

