Tata Technologies Expands Global Reach with Acquisition of Germany's ES-Tec Group

Global product engineering and digital services firm Tata Technologies has announced a notable acquisition of the Germany-based ES-Tec Group. The deal, valued at 75 million euros, represents Tata's substantial investment in expanding its capabilities in automotive engineering.

The acquisition will be completed over the next two years, incorporating performance-based earn-outs. According to Warren Harris, MD & CEO of Tata Technologies, this move aligns with their strategic vision to enhance global engineering competencies and extend their footprint in innovative automotive solutions.

Founded in 2006, ES-Tec Group specializes in Driver Assistance Systems, Connected Driving, and Digital Engineering. With over 300 professionals, it has built a strong reputation for delivering complex systems. This acquisition is aimed at reinforcing Tata Technologies' global standing in the automotive value chain.

(With inputs from agencies.)