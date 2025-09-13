Left Menu

Tata Technologies Expands Global Reach with Acquisition of Germany's ES-Tec Group

Tata Technologies announces its acquisition of Germany-based ES-Tec Group for 75 million euros. This strategic purchase strengthens Tata's capabilities in automotive engineering, particularly in ADAS, Connected Driving, and Digital Engineering. The move marks a significant expansion of Tata's global footprint in innovative engineering solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 20:52 IST
Tata Technologies Expands Global Reach with Acquisition of Germany's ES-Tec Group
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Global product engineering and digital services firm Tata Technologies has announced a notable acquisition of the Germany-based ES-Tec Group. The deal, valued at 75 million euros, represents Tata's substantial investment in expanding its capabilities in automotive engineering.

The acquisition will be completed over the next two years, incorporating performance-based earn-outs. According to Warren Harris, MD & CEO of Tata Technologies, this move aligns with their strategic vision to enhance global engineering competencies and extend their footprint in innovative automotive solutions.

Founded in 2006, ES-Tec Group specializes in Driver Assistance Systems, Connected Driving, and Digital Engineering. With over 300 professionals, it has built a strong reputation for delivering complex systems. This acquisition is aimed at reinforcing Tata Technologies' global standing in the automotive value chain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Strong Favourites as T20 Clash with Pakistan Looms: A Battle of Spin and Strategy

India Strong Favourites as T20 Clash with Pakistan Looms: A Battle of Spin a...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Odisha Police Inspector Suspended for Misconduct

Odisha Police Inspector Suspended for Misconduct

 India
3
NIA Arrests Bihar PFI Leader in Phulwarisharif Conspiracy

NIA Arrests Bihar PFI Leader in Phulwarisharif Conspiracy

 India
4
Social Media Arrests Spark Tensions Over Religious Posts

Social Media Arrests Spark Tensions Over Religious Posts

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025