Odisha Embarks on 'Zero Accident Day' Campaign for Safer Roads
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has launched the 'Zero Accident Day' campaign in Keonjhar to promote road safety awareness. The initiative, supported by IIT-Madras, aims at making Odisha an accident-free state, emphasizing the collective responsibility for safety, especially in mining-heavy areas.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Keonjhar | Updated: 13-09-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 21:35 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant move to prioritize road safety, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated the 'Zero Accident Day' campaign in Keonjhar. The launch aims to raise awareness about road safety across the state.
Organized by the Commerce and Transport Department, this initiative is a critical step towards an accident-free Odisha, a vision shared by Majhi who highlighted safety as a shared responsibility.
The campaign, supported by IIT-Madras, will span 14 days, focusing on accident prevention strategies and road safety education, with a particular focus on regions with high volumes of heavy vehicular traffic.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement