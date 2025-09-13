Left Menu

Odisha Embarks on 'Zero Accident Day' Campaign for Safer Roads

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has launched the 'Zero Accident Day' campaign in Keonjhar to promote road safety awareness. The initiative, supported by IIT-Madras, aims at making Odisha an accident-free state, emphasizing the collective responsibility for safety, especially in mining-heavy areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Keonjhar | Updated: 13-09-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 21:35 IST
Odisha Embarks on 'Zero Accident Day' Campaign for Safer Roads
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to prioritize road safety, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated the 'Zero Accident Day' campaign in Keonjhar. The launch aims to raise awareness about road safety across the state.

Organized by the Commerce and Transport Department, this initiative is a critical step towards an accident-free Odisha, a vision shared by Majhi who highlighted safety as a shared responsibility.

The campaign, supported by IIT-Madras, will span 14 days, focusing on accident prevention strategies and road safety education, with a particular focus on regions with high volumes of heavy vehicular traffic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Strong Favourites as T20 Clash with Pakistan Looms: A Battle of Spin and Strategy

India Strong Favourites as T20 Clash with Pakistan Looms: A Battle of Spin a...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Odisha Police Inspector Suspended for Misconduct

Odisha Police Inspector Suspended for Misconduct

 India
3
NIA Arrests Bihar PFI Leader in Phulwarisharif Conspiracy

NIA Arrests Bihar PFI Leader in Phulwarisharif Conspiracy

 India
4
Social Media Arrests Spark Tensions Over Religious Posts

Social Media Arrests Spark Tensions Over Religious Posts

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025