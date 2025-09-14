Left Menu

Battle for Fed Independence: Cook's Clash with Trump

Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook seeks a court's intervention to prevent her removal by the Trump administration. While the administration accuses her of past financial misconduct, she argues that her firing would undermine Fed independence. A court ruling is imminent, affecting upcoming interest rate decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 14-09-2025 09:00 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 09:00 IST
Battle for Fed Independence: Cook's Clash with Trump
Federal Reserve

In a significant legal confrontation, Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook has urged a US appeals court to block the Trump administration's attempt to remove her from the board. Cook's appeal comes ahead of the central bank's crucial vote on interest rates.

The court filing on Saturday challenged an emergency request from the Trump administration to stay a lower court's decision favoring Cook. Her attorneys argue there is inadequate justification for her dismissal, emphasizing potential economic risks if the move proceeds unchecked.

Amidst these developments, the court has allowed the Trump administration until Sunday afternoon to respond. Meanwhile, Senate Republicans aim to expedite the confirmation of Trump's nominee, Stephen Miran, to the Fed's board before the upcoming interest rate-setting meeting.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Sikkim Panchayat President Killed in Landslide

Tragedy Strikes: Sikkim Panchayat President Killed in Landslide

 India
2
High-Stakes Trade Talks in Madrid: U.S.-China Relations at Crossroads

High-Stakes Trade Talks in Madrid: U.S.-China Relations at Crossroads

 Global
3
Dreams Deferred: Students Stranded by US Travel Ban Explore New Horizons

Dreams Deferred: Students Stranded by US Travel Ban Explore New Horizons

 Global
4
Jovic Sets Up Exciting Showdown with Arango at Guadalajara Open

Jovic Sets Up Exciting Showdown with Arango at Guadalajara Open

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025