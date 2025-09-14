Left Menu

Forging Strong ties: US Senator Hails Indian-American Impact in Texas

US Senator John Cornyn highlighted the pivotal role of Indian-Americans in Texas’s economic growth at the Texas Regional Meet. He emphasized their contribution to innovation and bilateral trade. Meanwhile, India's Consul General in Houston reiterated the importance of India-US collaborations in advancing technology and creating opportunities.

Updated: 14-09-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 15:27 IST
During a recent event in Plano, US Senator John Cornyn underscored the critical role played by the Indian-American community in Texas's economy. Cornyn spoke at the Texas Regional Meet and Synergy Curtain Raiser, commending Indian-American entrepreneurs for their innovation and contribution to enhancing bilateral trade.

Also present at the event, India's Consul General in Houston, DC Manjunath, highlighted the robust India-US economic partnership. He praised Indian entrepreneurs for their role in fostering collaboration in emerging technologies and expanding opportunities for the youth.

The gathering, facilitated by ITServe Alliance at the Marriott at Legacy Town Centre, served as a vital platform for networking and policy discussions, further showcasing the influential presence of the Indian diaspora in the state.

