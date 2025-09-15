Monorail train stops on tracks in Mumbai due to technical issue; 17 passengers rescued

A monorail train came to an abrupt halt on tracks due to a ''technical fault'' in Mumbai on Monday morning, following which 17 passengers onboard were rescued, officials said.

The incident took place between the Antop Hill Bus Depot and GTBN monorail station in Wadala, they said.

The incident was reported at 7.16 am due to some ''technical fault,'' a civic official said as per the information received from the Mumbai police control room.

The stranded passengers were rescued after about 45 minutes. All the passengers were safe and shifted to another monorail train, the official said.

The Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL ), which is responsible for the operation of the monorail, could not be reached for comments.

Last month, during heavy rains, two monorail trains got stuck at different locations in the city, leading to the rescue of hundreds of passengers from them.

