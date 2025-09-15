Left Menu

Monorail train stops on tracks in Mumbai due to technical issue; 17 passengers rescued

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-09-2025 09:26 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 09:26 IST
Monorail train stops on tracks in Mumbai due to technical issue; 17 passengers rescued
  • Country:
  • India

A monorail train came to an abrupt halt on tracks due to a ''technical fault'' in Mumbai on Monday morning, following which 17 passengers onboard were rescued, officials said.

The incident took place between the Antop Hill Bus Depot and GTBN monorail station in Wadala, they said.

The incident was reported at 7.16 am due to some ''technical fault,'' a civic official said as per the information received from the Mumbai police control room.

The stranded passengers were rescued after about 45 minutes. All the passengers were safe and shifted to another monorail train, the official said.

The Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL ), which is responsible for the operation of the monorail, could not be reached for comments.

Last month, during heavy rains, two monorail trains got stuck at different locations in the city, leading to the rescue of hundreds of passengers from them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung reviews visual display division as Chinese competition intensifies

Samsung reviews visual display division as Chinese competition intensifies

 India
2
Waqf row: SC says number of non-Muslims in state waqf boards and central waqf councils cannot exceed three.

Waqf row: SC says number of non-Muslims in state waqf boards and central waq...

 India
3
Turkey's opposition leader faces court ouster as political crisis deepens

Turkey's opposition leader faces court ouster as political crisis deepens

 Turkey
4
PM inaugurates 16th armed forces' conference at Eastern Command HQ in Kolkata

PM inaugurates 16th armed forces' conference at Eastern Command HQ in Kolkat...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025