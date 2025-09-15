Jordan’s Green Industry Shift Cuts Ozone-Depleting Substances by 87%

In the heart of Jordan’s bustling industrial sector, a quiet but transformative revolution has unfolded—reshaping how businesses operate, reducing the nation’s environmental footprint, and creating new opportunities for sustainable growth. Once heavily reliant on harmful chemicals, Jordan’s manufacturing industry has emerged as a regional leader in green innovation, slashing its consumption of ozone-depleting substances (ODS) by 87 percent.

The Challenge of HCFCs

For decades, Jordan’s foam, refrigeration, and air conditioning manufacturers depended on hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) to power their production. These chemicals, while efficient, carried devastating consequences for the environment: they eroded the ozone layer and acted as potent greenhouse gases. One of the most widely used HCFCs is nearly 2,000 times more harmful to the climate than carbon dioxide.

Between 2006 and 2010, HCFC use in Jordan surged dramatically, reaching 1,405 metric tons—almost doubling in just four years. The spike was fueled in part by a severe summer heatwave and rising demand for air conditioning, underscoring the risks of climate-driven consumption patterns.

A Turning Point: The ODS3 Project

Faced with this environmental threat, Jordan seized the opportunity to act. With support from the World Bank, the country launched the Jordan Ozone Depleting Substances HCFC Phase-Out Project (ODS3), which ran from 2013 to 2024.

The project was part of Jordan’s commitment under the Montreal Protocol, the landmark international treaty to protect the ozone layer by phasing out ODS worldwide. As a signatory, Jordan pledged to phase out HCFCs completely by 2030. ODS3 became the engine that turned this promise into practice.

Building on earlier projects dating back to 1994, ODS3 focused on helping Jordanian manufacturers transition to climate-friendly alternatives without sacrificing productivity or competitiveness. It supported new legislation banning harmful HCFCs, improved import monitoring systems, and provided grants and technical assistance to industries making the switch.

By the end of the project, Jordan had successfully phased out two major types of HCFCs, achieving significant climate co-benefits: more than 240,000 tons of CO₂-equivalent emissions were avoided—the same as taking 50,000 gasoline cars off the road for an entire year.

Small Businesses, Big Impact

The project directly supported 48 enterprises, most of which were small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs). Operating in tight spaces with limited resources, many of these companies had little margin for error in testing new technologies. Yet, with financial support and technical guidance, they managed to transition successfully.

One such company was the Mohammad Abu Haltam Group, where new equipment transformed production lines. “We have upgraded our air conditioner facilities with environmentally friendly systems,” said worker Anas Ahmad Dawood. “This has boosted productivity, earned us recognition as green energy factories, and secured efficiency certifications in line with EU standards.”

In addition, eight larger companies invested $1.76 million of their own funds to co-finance their transitions, demonstrating the private sector’s willingness to lead in adopting sustainable practices.

Collaboration and Long-Term Resilience

ODS3’s success rested on close cooperation among stakeholders: the World Bank, Jordan’s Ministry of Environment, the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), and the private sector. Jordan’s National Ozone Unit was strengthened and now plays a vital role in enforcing environmental policies and monitoring industrial compliance.

A nationwide ban on the two most harmful HCFCs was enacted, ensuring that gains are institutionalized and irreversible. Beyond compliance, participating companies reported improvements in workplace safety, efficiency, and reduced waste. Many also gained access to new export markets, where HCFC-based products are prohibited.

Lessons for the Future

Jordan’s success offers valuable lessons for other developing nations navigating the balance between economic growth and environmental stewardship. By aligning industrial competitiveness with sustainability goals, Jordan has shown that environmental reforms can drive innovation, attract investment, and safeguard livelihoods.

As Maria Sarraf, Environment Program Manager for the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan, and Pakistan at the World Bank, put it: “Jordan’s journey is not just a success story in environmental protection—it’s a model for how countries can align sustainability with private sector development and industrial competitiveness.”

A Model for Global Action

With the world racing against time to curb climate change and safeguard ecosystems, Jordan’s ODS3 project stands as a testament to what partnerships, policies, and private sector innovation can achieve together.

By cutting harmful emissions, protecting the ozone layer, and ensuring jobs are preserved, Jordan has positioned itself as a beacon for sustainable industrial transformation—one that other countries can look to as they confront similar challenges in the decades ahead.