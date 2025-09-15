SOGF secures GEF and IESF membership, replaces ESFI at global Esports level

VMPL New Delhi [India], September 15: In a landmark development for the Indian esports industry, the Skillhub Online Games Federation (SOGF) has officially been granted membership in the Global Esports Federation (GEF) and International Esports Federation (IESF). With this recognition, SOGF will now represent India on these global esports platforms, replacing the Electronic Sports Federation of India (ESFI), led by Lokesh Suji.

With this recognition, SOGF will now be authorized to organize international tournaments in collaboration with both IESF and GEF. This will open new doors of global exposure and opportunity for India's emerging esports talent. We are proud to announce the first-ever Global Esports Tour (GET) with GEF and World Esports Championship with IESF in India, marking a historic milestone in expanding our global footprint and uniting diverse communities through the power of esports. Adv. Nandan Jha Appointed Senior Advisor to GEF

In another notable development, Advocate Nandan Jha, Founder and Advisor of SOGF and International President of the International Mind Sports Association (IMSA), has been appointed as Senior Advisor to the Global Esports Federation (GEF).This announcement was made during the recently concluded GEF Board Meeting. In Presence of - Tomas A. Ganda Sithole (Zimbabwe)Vice President, GEF; Director, International Olympic Committee (IOC) International Cooperation and Development

- Adrian Lismore (Ireland)Vice President, GEF; Board of Trustees Member, Commonwealth Sport Foundation - Chester King (UK)Vice President, GEF; Founder & President, British Esports Association

- Dr. Melita N. Moore (USA)Vice President & Chair, GEF Health and Wellness Commission; Chair, Coordination Commission, Pan Am Esports Championship - Dana Reizniece-Ozola (Latvia): Vice President, FIDE Management Board

- Samy Bessi (Belgium): Vice President, Belgian Esports Federation - Chong Geng Ng (Singapore): President, Singapore Esports Association

- Stefy Bau (Italy)Board Member, GEF - Nicholas Aaron Khoo (Singapore)Senior Advisor, GEF

Benefits of Joining IESF and GEF 1. Participation in the World Esports Championship

Members can compete in one of the most prestigious global esports tournaments. 2. Development of the Esports Ecosystem

It enables structured development of infrastructure, talent, and resources within the country. 3. Access to the World's Largest Esports NetworkIt connects members with the largest esports community globally.

4. Support for Official RecognitionIt helps member countries in gaining formal recognition of esports by their governments and national sports bodies. 5. Access to Exclusive Infrastructure & ResourcesMembers can leverage IESF's technical, training, and event-organizing resources for capacity building.

Skillhub Online Games Federation (SOGF) As India's Minds Sports and Esports industry rapidly grows, the Skillhub Online Games Federation (SOGF) has emerged as a key non-profit organization in the sector. In February 2024, SOGF launched India's first Online Skill Games and Esports Olympiad, which was attended by then Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports & Information and Broadcasting, Shri Anurag Thakur. The Skillhub Online Games Federation (SOGF) is committed to organizing esports events in alignment with the New Sports Policy. According to this policy, any Indian sports federation aspiring to function as a National Sports Federation (NSF) must adhere to the following key criteria:

- It must be officially recognized by the respective International Federation (IF) governing that particular sport. - It must have an active presence in at least 50% of Indian states, demonstrating a broad organizational reach and consistent participation across the country.

SOGF Esports National Championship 2025 In a significant leap toward mainstreaming esports in India, the Skillhub Online Games Federation (SOGF) proudly hosted the Esports National Championship 2025. The landmark event brought together emerging gaming talent from across the country and served as a vital step in recognizing esports as a legitimate and respected sport in India.

Adding prestige to the event, Grandmaster Koneru Humpy, one of India's most celebrated chess champions, served as the Brand Ambassador for the championship. Her association underlines the intellectual depth and competitive nature of esports, bridging the gap between traditional and modern mind sports. The championship gained momentum through a series of zonal events held across the country, which were graced by esteemed dignitaries:

- South Zone 1 - Bengaluru, Karnataka: Hon'ble Governor Shri Thawar Chand Gahlot and Robin Uthappa, Indian Former Cricketer. - West Zone - Mumbai, Maharashtra: Shri Ashish Shelar, Minister of IT & Cultural Affairs, Government of Maharashtra and Ajinkya Rahane, Former Indian Cricketer.

- North-East Zone - Gurugram, Haryana: Shri Gaurav Gautam, Minister of Sports, Government of Haryana, and Shri Kapil Dev, Padma Bhushan awardee and legendary World Cup Winner Captain. - South Zone 2 - Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Shri Har Sahay Meena, Principal Secretary, Consumer Protection, Government of Tamil Nadu, and Shri Krishnamachari Srikkanth, former Captain, Coach, and Chairman of the Selection Committee of the Indian Cricket Team

