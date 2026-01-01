Tragedy in the Swiss Alps: New Year’s Celebration Turns Fatal at Crans-Montana Bar

A tragic fire erupted at a bar in the Swiss Alps resort town of Crans-Montana during New Year's celebrations, claiming multiple lives and injuring many more, local police reported on Thursday.

The blaze broke out at Le Constellation around 1:30 am, with over a hundred patrons inside, said police spokesperson Gaetan Lathion. Emergency services have established a reception centre and helpline for families impacted by the disaster.

As an investigation commences, Crans-Montana, a renowned international ski destination, struggles with the aftermath of this deadly incident. Police have scheduled a news conference to address the public and media.