Tragedy in the Swiss Alps: New Year’s Celebration Turns Fatal at Crans-Montana Bar

A devastating fire at the Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, claimed multiple lives and left many injured during New Year’s celebrations. The police are investigating the incident and have set up support for affected families. The Alpine resort, known for attracting tourists, is now grappling with this tragic event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 01-01-2026 13:01 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 13:01 IST
Tragedy in the Swiss Alps: New Year’s Celebration Turns Fatal at Crans-Montana Bar
A tragic fire erupted at a bar in the Swiss Alps resort town of Crans-Montana during New Year's celebrations, claiming multiple lives and injuring many more, local police reported on Thursday.

The blaze broke out at Le Constellation around 1:30 am, with over a hundred patrons inside, said police spokesperson Gaetan Lathion. Emergency services have established a reception centre and helpline for families impacted by the disaster.

As an investigation commences, Crans-Montana, a renowned international ski destination, struggles with the aftermath of this deadly incident. Police have scheduled a news conference to address the public and media.

