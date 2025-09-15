Left Menu

Poland and China have agreement on poultry export, Polish foreign ministry says

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 15-09-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 18:46 IST
  • Country:
  • Poland

Poland and China signed on Monday an agreement on poultry export, a Polish Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesman said, adding Warsaw hoped it would restart within a month

China stopped importing Polish poultry in 2024 due to bird flu outbreaks in Poland. The value of Polish poultry exports to China is estimated at two billion zlotys ($553.60 million).

($1 = 3.6127 zlotys)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

