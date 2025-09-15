Poland and China have agreement on poultry export, Polish foreign ministry says
Poland and China signed on Monday an agreement on poultry export, a Polish Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesman said, adding Warsaw hoped it would restart within a month
China stopped importing Polish poultry in 2024 due to bird flu outbreaks in Poland. The value of Polish poultry exports to China is estimated at two billion zlotys ($553.60 million).
($1 = 3.6127 zlotys)
