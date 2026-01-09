Goa Welcomes First Charter Flight from Poland's Katowice
Goa received its first charter flight from Katowice, Poland, marking a significant step in boosting its air connectivity with Europe. Nearly 200 passengers arrived, signifying Poland's importance as a source market. Officials emphasized the role of these flights in promoting quality tourism and diversified international markets.
Goa has taken a major step in enhancing its international tourism appeal by welcoming the first charter flight from Poland's Katowice city. On Friday, nearly 200 passengers arrived at Mopa's Manohar International Airport, marking a milestone in air connectivity with Europe.
The flight, designated ENT 1443, landed precisely at 9.30 am with 189 passengers, making it the second such arrival from Poland this year. State Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte celebrated this development, viewing it as vital for international tourism.
Director of Tourism Kedar Naik highlighted the importance of charter flights in maintaining tourist inflow, sustaining local stakeholders, and showcasing Goa's diverse offerings beyond its beaches. With Polish travelers showing increasing interest, Goa sets a promising tone for the ongoing tourist season.
