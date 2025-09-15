MNS holds protest in Thane over traffic woes

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Monday held a protest in Teenhaath Naka of Thane city to protest against traffic woes.

The party said traffic police was using ''innovative technology'' to fine motorists for violations but was doing nothing to alleviate troubles caused by bad roads, signal malfunctions etc.

''While drivers are stuck for long hours, the department is imposing fines through new technology, which amounts to double harassment. The transport department, which is fining drivers, should first take measures to address traffic congestion. Otherwise, the patience of drivers will break,'' MNS Thane-Palghar district president Avinash Jadhav said in a release.

The party submitted a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner of Traffic Police Pankaj Shirsat.

