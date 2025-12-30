Mumbai and Thane Gear Up for New Year with Massive Security Deployments

In anticipation of New Year celebrations, Mumbai has fortified its security with over 17,000 personnel deployed across the city, according to an official statement on Tuesday. Authorities expect sizable crowds at iconic spots like the Gateway of India, Marine Drive, and Juhu Beach, with festivities extending into early Thursday morning.

Public safety measures include 'nakabandi' checkpoints and enhanced street patrols. The security force is bolstered by multiple police commissioners and thousands of officers, complemented by the State Reserve Police Force and specialized teams to handle emergencies.

Police in Thane also ramp up security, targeting traffic violations and drunk driving. Under the oversight of Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbare, specific strategies involve deployment across hotspots and the use of breath analyzers. Establishments have clear directives to curb driving under the influence, reinforcing safety awareness among revelers.