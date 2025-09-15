Omar Abdullah raises NH-44 closure concern with Gadkari amid apple truck delays in J-K

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday spoke to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari regarding the closure of National Highway-44, which has caused anxiety among fruit dealers as apple-laden trucks were stuck in the valley.

''Just spoke to Union Minister @MORTHIndia @nitin_gadkari Sb regarding the situation along NH 44 & the lack of connectivity with the rest of the country along this vital link,'' Abdullah said in a post on X.

The chief minister said the frustration of fruit growers is understandable.

''They have been very patient for the first few days, but watching their hard work rot because @nhidcl is unable to stabilise the highway, their patience has worn thin & that is totally understandable,'' he added.

The chief minister said some concrete steps will be taken within the next 24 hours to address this problem, ''but I will wait for that to happen before I say any more about the proposed plan of action''.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister said he would discuss the full restoration of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway with Gadkari, as fruit growers and dealers are bearing losses due to the suspension of heavy vehicular traffic on it.

The 270-km Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) was closed for nine consecutive days following heavy rainfall last month. It was reopened last week, but only for light motor vehicles.

Due to the closure of the highway for trucks and other heavy vehicles, fruit farmers are not able to transport their goods, resulting in losses.

''The highway is not with me; it is with the government of India. Had it been with us, I would have had it opened (for heavy motor vehicles) by now. If they (Centre) cannot manage it, they should give it to us,'' an agitated Abdullah told reporters.

He said he was told several times that the highway would be restored soon, but nothing has happened.

''After this programme, I will speak to Union highway minister Nitin Gadkari and ask him for restoration of the highway at the earliest so that the trucks can ply,'' he said.

Abdullah said he would ask the railway minister to increase the frequency of the cargo parcel trains.

''We are thankful for the one cargo parcel train that was ceremonially flagged off today. But one train is not enough. I will request the Union railway minister to increase the frequency of this service till the highway becomes stable,'' he said.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Anshul Garg said the administration is taking all necessary measures to facilitate the evacuation of stranded fruit-laden trucks through both the National Highway-44 and the Mughal Road.

Garg also said that all valley-bound vehicles carrying essential commodities, including petrol, diesel, and LPG, are being facilitated through a standard operating procedure to address the requirements of the general public.

He made these remarks while chairing a high-level meeting with representatives from various trade bodies and fruit growers' associations here, an official spokesman said.

He said the meeting was convened to address the challenges faced by the horticulture industry due to the prolonged closure of the National Highway. He said restoration work on the National Highway is progressing at full pace and that the status will be shared with stakeholders.

Meanwhile, asked about the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh restraining police from filing a charge sheet against MLA Mehraj Malik, Chief Minister Abdullah said it indicates that the PSA detention of the legislator from Doda was not justifiable.

''...(LG administration) should admit its mistake and release the MLA. As the court has said, let the investigation continue, and if there is anything found during the investigation, the police should take the court into confidence. As of now, going by the court observations, the PSA detention of Malik should be revoked,'' Abdullah said.

The chief minister also welcomed the Supreme Court's stay on the Waqf bill.

''This bill aimed to bring only properties of the community under the purview of the act. It is good that the Supreme Court has seen through this,'' he said.

