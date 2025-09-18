GST Reforms Set to Boost Indian Economy: A Festive Boon for Bengal
India’s latest Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms, announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, are expected to inject Rs 2 lakh crore into the economy. These reforms focus on rate cuts, compliance ease, and ambiguity elimination, benefiting the economy and specific industries, especially in West Bengal, amid festive sales.
- Country:
- India
In a bold move, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced new GST reforms expected to infuse Rs 2 lakh crore into India's economy. Dubbed 'new generation GST reforms,' the adjustments promise to cut tax rates, streamline compliance, and eliminate previous ambiguities to benefit diverse sectors.
These reforms are set to directly impact West Bengal, aiding industries like handicrafts, garments, tea, jute, and agro-products, just in time for the pivotal Durga Puja festival. Products such as 'Nakshi Kantha' and Darjeeling tea are among the items seeing reduced taxes.
Highlighting India's evolution from four GST slabs to primarily two, Sitharaman emphasized the collaborative effort of states, enabling such changes without a donor-recipient approach. These reforms are poised to enhance growth in Bengal's small-scale industries and fuel consumption nationwide.
ALSO READ
Global Markets on Edge: Rate Cuts and Surprising BoJ Moves Shape Investment Landscape
Kolkata Durga Puja Embraces Inclusivity with Braille Initiatives
Nasdaq and S&P 500 Surge Amid Fed Rate Cuts and Nvidia's Intel Investment
Global Markets Surge Amid U.S. Federal Reserve Rate Cuts
Padma Hilsa's Arrival Spurs Mixed Reactions Ahead of Durga Puja in Kolkata