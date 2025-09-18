Left Menu

GST Reforms Set to Boost Indian Economy: A Festive Boon for Bengal

India’s latest Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms, announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, are expected to inject Rs 2 lakh crore into the economy. These reforms focus on rate cuts, compliance ease, and ambiguity elimination, benefiting the economy and specific industries, especially in West Bengal, amid festive sales.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-09-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 21:28 IST
GST Reforms Set to Boost Indian Economy: A Festive Boon for Bengal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced new GST reforms expected to infuse Rs 2 lakh crore into India's economy. Dubbed 'new generation GST reforms,' the adjustments promise to cut tax rates, streamline compliance, and eliminate previous ambiguities to benefit diverse sectors.

These reforms are set to directly impact West Bengal, aiding industries like handicrafts, garments, tea, jute, and agro-products, just in time for the pivotal Durga Puja festival. Products such as 'Nakshi Kantha' and Darjeeling tea are among the items seeing reduced taxes.

Highlighting India's evolution from four GST slabs to primarily two, Sitharaman emphasized the collaborative effort of states, enabling such changes without a donor-recipient approach. These reforms are poised to enhance growth in Bengal's small-scale industries and fuel consumption nationwide.

TRENDING

1
SC recognises election of current office bearers of AIFF headed by Kalyan Chaubey, rules out any fresh poll as only one year tenure left.

SC recognises election of current office bearers of AIFF headed by Kalyan Ch...

 India
2
OYO's PRISM Unveils 'CheckIn' App for Premium Properties

OYO's PRISM Unveils 'CheckIn' App for Premium Properties

 India
3
Kamchatka's Earthquake Reverberates: Tremors and Tsunami Threats

Kamchatka's Earthquake Reverberates: Tremors and Tsunami Threats

 Global
4
Tragic Train Mishap in Salempur: Man's Fatal Leap

Tragic Train Mishap in Salempur: Man's Fatal Leap

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025