Left Menu

Flight Delays Hit Denver: Automation Issues Cause Snags

The FAA has implemented manual procedures, slowing flights into Denver International Airport due to automation issues between the approach control tower and Denver air traffic control, resulting in delays of 16 to 45 minutes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-09-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 22:12 IST
Flight Delays Hit Denver: Automation Issues Cause Snags
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Flights into Denver International Airport are experiencing significant delays due to an equipment issue reported by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The issue has slowed operations as manual handoff procedures are now required.

This snafu, stemming from automation troubles between an approach control tower and Denver's air traffic control, has resulted in flight delays averaging between 16 to 45 minutes.

The FAA has alerted airlines to the situation, necessitating patience and understanding from travelers as teams work to resolve the problem swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamchatka's Earthquake Reverberates: Tremors and Tsunami Threats

Kamchatka's Earthquake Reverberates: Tremors and Tsunami Threats

 Global
2
Tragic Train Mishap in Salempur: Man's Fatal Leap

Tragic Train Mishap in Salempur: Man's Fatal Leap

 India
3
Kerala Assembly Walkout Over Missing Sabarimala Gold

Kerala Assembly Walkout Over Missing Sabarimala Gold

 India
4
GST Slashed to Boost Farm Mechanization: Ministers Urge Direct Farmer Benefits

GST Slashed to Boost Farm Mechanization: Ministers Urge Direct Farmer Benefi...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025