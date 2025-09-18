Flight Delays Hit Denver: Automation Issues Cause Snags

Flights into Denver International Airport are experiencing significant delays due to an equipment issue reported by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The issue has slowed operations as manual handoff procedures are now required.

This snafu, stemming from automation troubles between an approach control tower and Denver's air traffic control, has resulted in flight delays averaging between 16 to 45 minutes.

The FAA has alerted airlines to the situation, necessitating patience and understanding from travelers as teams work to resolve the problem swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)