Safety Soars: Helicopter Ops Return for Char Dham Yatra 2025

The DGCA has approved the restart of helicopter operations for the 2025 Char Dham Yatra after a monsoon break. Enhanced safety measures have been implemented, with rigorous inspections and coordination between aviation authorities and government bodies to ensure pilgrim safety to high-altitude shrines in Uttarakhand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-09-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 22:36 IST
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has approved the resumption of helicopter services for the 2025 Char Dham Yatra, a key pilgrimage in Uttarakhand, following a monsoon hiatus. Operations are set to recommence around September 15-16, according to an official statement released today.

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Rammohan Naidu and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami have conducted several review meetings to bolster coordination among the DGCA, Airports Authority of India, and the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA). The renewed focus on safety comes in response to recent helicopter accidents in the region.

The DGCA has undertaken comprehensive audits of helipads, aircraft, and operational readiness. Emphasizing zero tolerance for safety breaches, new protocols include strengthened pilot qualifications and continuous monitoring of operations. These measures aim to ensure safe pilgrim transport to the revered high-altitude shrines.

