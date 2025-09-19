Left Menu

Currency Shifts: Dollar Rises Amid Global Rate Decisions

The U.S. dollar gained strength against major currencies after the Federal Reserve's anticipated rate cut, despite its modest approach towards future cuts. Meanwhile, the British pound and the euro experienced declines amid varying central bank decisions. Market analysts remain split on the Fed's messaging and its impact.

The U.S. dollar surged against key global currencies following the Federal Reserve's anticipated rate cut decision. Despite the cut, the Fed signaled a cautious path forward, unnerving some investors expecting more decisive action.

The pound initially rallied after the Bank of England maintained its rates but ultimately retracted its gains. Analysts remain divided over the Fed's signals, with some interpreting Chair Jerome Powell's remarks as insufficiently dovish, fueling the dollar's resilience.

Meanwhile, fluctuations continued with Norway's rate cut impacting its currency, while New Zealand's economic contraction influenced expectations of its central bank's policies. The yen faced pressure ahead of the Bank of Japan's forthcoming decisions, and political shifts in Japan and New Zealand's economic downturn further complicated global currency dynamics.

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

