Europe in Chaos: Storm Goretti Unleashes Fury

Storm Goretti battered northern Europe with gale-force winds and heavy snow, causing widespread disruption. Homes lost power, flights were canceled, and trains halted in Germany, France, and the Netherlands. The storm led to severe weather conditions, economic disruption, and safety warnings across several European regions, severely impacting daily life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2026 20:23 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 20:23 IST
Europe faced unprecedented chaos as Storm Goretti swept through, delivering gale-force winds and heavy snowfall that disrupted daily life across the continent. Thousands of homes were left without power, and both aircraft and train services faced cancellations amid freezing conditions.

In France and the UK, power outages struck hundreds of thousands of households, with Normandy, Brittany, and parts of England severely affected. France's SNCF rail services between Paris and Normandy were suspended due to record winds, while storm-induced power disruptions led to offline reactors at the Flamanville power station.

Germany witnessed severe transport disruptions, with Deutsche Bahn halting long-distance train services in response to one of the most severe winter events in recent years. Severe weather conditions also impacted sports and manufacturing, with canceled flights in the Netherlands and early plant closures by Volkswagen underscoring the storm's economic impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

