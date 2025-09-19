TikTok Turmoil: Trump and Xi to Tackle Trade and Tech Tensions

In a bid to navigate the murky waters of international trade and technology, US President Donald Trump prepares for a pivotal phone call with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Friday. Central to their discussion will be the future of the widely popular social media app, TikTok, whose operations hang in the balance amid heightened trade tensions.

The expected call is more than a negotiation for a tech platform; it serves as a litmus test for the broader geopolitical dance between the world's two largest economies. With Beijing under fire for its control over TikTok's parent company ByteDance, Trump is keen on securing a deal that appeases both national security concerns and the interests of US-based TikTok users.

As both leaders brace for dialogue, the stakes couldn't be higher. The backdrop includes not just TikTok's fate, but also unresolved trade disputes, tariffs, and the lingering potential for a leadership summit. Industry insiders and political analysts will be closely watching for signals of a thaw—or further freeze—in US-China relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)