Left Menu

TikTok Turmoil: Trump and Xi to Tackle Trade and Tech Tensions

US President Trump is set to discuss TikTok's future with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, aiming to secure a deal for the app's US operations amid trade talks. The conversation marks a pivotal moment in Sino-American relations, potentially impacting tariffs and international tech commerce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-09-2025 06:40 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 06:40 IST
TikTok Turmoil: Trump and Xi to Tackle Trade and Tech Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a bid to navigate the murky waters of international trade and technology, US President Donald Trump prepares for a pivotal phone call with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Friday. Central to their discussion will be the future of the widely popular social media app, TikTok, whose operations hang in the balance amid heightened trade tensions.

The expected call is more than a negotiation for a tech platform; it serves as a litmus test for the broader geopolitical dance between the world's two largest economies. With Beijing under fire for its control over TikTok's parent company ByteDance, Trump is keen on securing a deal that appeases both national security concerns and the interests of US-based TikTok users.

As both leaders brace for dialogue, the stakes couldn't be higher. The backdrop includes not just TikTok's fate, but also unresolved trade disputes, tariffs, and the lingering potential for a leadership summit. Industry insiders and political analysts will be closely watching for signals of a thaw—or further freeze—in US-China relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamchatka's Earthquake Reverberates: Tremors and Tsunami Threats

Kamchatka's Earthquake Reverberates: Tremors and Tsunami Threats

 Global
2
Tragic Train Mishap in Salempur: Man's Fatal Leap

Tragic Train Mishap in Salempur: Man's Fatal Leap

 India
3
Kerala Assembly Walkout Over Missing Sabarimala Gold

Kerala Assembly Walkout Over Missing Sabarimala Gold

 India
4
GST Slashed to Boost Farm Mechanization: Ministers Urge Direct Farmer Benefits

GST Slashed to Boost Farm Mechanization: Ministers Urge Direct Farmer Benefi...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025