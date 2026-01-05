Senator Graham Urges Trump to Relieve Tariffs Amid India's Reduced Russian Oil Purchases

US Senator Lindsey Graham stated that Indian Ambassador Vinay Kwatra indicated India's reduced purchase of Russian oil, prompting the senator to ask President Donald Trump to relieve the tariff imposed on India.

Graham's appeal came as he accompanied Trump on Air Force One, where they discussed tariffs summing to 500% on countries buying Russian oil. Graham suggested such economic pressures are crucial to ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict by targeting President Vladimir Putin's customers.

This discussion occurred amidst Trump's acknowledgment that India could face increased tariffs if their Russian oil purchases continue, potentially creating further economic strain. The dialogue signifies ongoing global energy politics, intertwined with economic and geopolitical strategies.