Unrest in Nepal Affects Economic Outlook
The recent social unrest in Nepal has increased risks to its economic and fiscal landscape, Fitch Ratings stated. Although calm has returned, violence has likely dampened growth prospects by restricting normal economic activities and lowering consumer and business confidence.
Fitch's observations underscore the potential negative implications on Nepal's credit metrics due to the unrest.
