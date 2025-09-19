Left Menu

Unrest in Nepal Affects Economic Outlook

The recent social unrest in Nepal has increased risks to its economic and fiscal landscape, Fitch Ratings stated. Although calm has returned, violence has likely dampened growth prospects by restricting normal economic activities and lowering consumer and business confidence.

Updated: 19-09-2025 08:08 IST
Recent social unrest in Nepal has elevated risks to the country's economic and fiscal forecast, according to ratings agency Fitch.

Although order has been restored, the violence is expected to have a negative impact on short-term growth by restricting normal economic activities and affecting consumer and business confidence.

Fitch's observations underscore the potential negative implications on Nepal's credit metrics due to the unrest.

