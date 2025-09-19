Central Bank Moves Jolt Global Markets

Global markets are grappling with the ripple effects of recent central bank decisions. The Bank of Japan's decision to hold rates steady touched off diverse reactions, with stocks racing higher and currency markets staying relatively calm. The dollar remained soft, reflecting ongoing investor concerns over global interest rates.

Despite the hold, the BOJ's decision wasn't unanimous, revealing internal discord over the timing of future rate hikes. Analysts are eagerly awaiting commentary from BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda, anticipating insights into the central bank's future financial strategies, including potential asset sales.

Meanwhile, Taiwan's stock index surged to a new high following strong performances on Wall Street, despite the Federal Reserve's tempered rate cut communications. European futures signaled a quiet opening following an impressive Thursday session, amid concerns from the Bank for International Settlements regarding disconnections between stock market highs and rising government debt levels.