Left Menu

Indian Stock Markets Face Turbulence Amid US-Iran Geopolitical Tensions

India's stock markets started lower on Friday, influenced by geopolitical tensions after the US revoked sanctions waivers for Iran's Chabahar Port. Despite a negative opening, experts remain optimistic about Indian equities, citing strong tax revenues and infrastructure spending plans as potential growth drivers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2025 10:38 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 10:38 IST
Indian Stock Markets Face Turbulence Amid US-Iran Geopolitical Tensions
BSE Building (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's stock markets witnessed a sluggish opening on Friday in response to geopolitical tensions, following the United States' decision to end the sanctions waiver for Iran's Chabahar Port, effective September 29. This development dampened investor sentiment on early trading day.

The Nifty 50 index commenced trading at 25,365.20, experiencing a dip of 58.40 points or 0.23%, while the BSE Sensex began at 82,835.73, noting a decline of 178.23 points or 0.21%. Investors attributed the market pressure to the Trump administration's latest move, which repeals the special waiver granted to India in 2018 for operating at the Iranian port.

Meanwhile, Adani Group stocks surged after SEBI's decision on Thursday found no violations in allegations made by US short-seller Hindenburg. Despite the overall negative start, experts remain positive, citing strong tax revenues and planned government spending on infrastructure as potential market boosters. Additional optimism stems from global influences, such as potential US-China trade developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala Assembly Walkout Over Missing Sabarimala Gold

Kerala Assembly Walkout Over Missing Sabarimala Gold

 India
2
GST Slashed to Boost Farm Mechanization: Ministers Urge Direct Farmer Benefits

GST Slashed to Boost Farm Mechanization: Ministers Urge Direct Farmer Benefi...

 India
3
Potential Missile Fragment Found in Poland Amid Drone Incident

Potential Missile Fragment Found in Poland Amid Drone Incident

 Poland
4
From Distress to Reunion: A Journey of Hope

From Distress to Reunion: A Journey of Hope

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025