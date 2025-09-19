Left Menu

Wall Street Soars Amid Tech Stock Surge; Asian Markets Decline

Asian markets retreated as Wall Street soared to new records driven by Nvidia and Intel's tech stock rally. Releases show Japan's economic updates; inflation slowed, affecting other Asian indices. Meanwhile, Wall Street's optimism is fueled by potential interest rate cuts and economic indicators, but concerns about stock overvaluation remain.

Asian shares mostly retreated Friday following a surge in technology stocks led by Nvidia and Intel, pushing Wall Street to new record highs. Japan's Nikkei 225 experienced gains that shifted to losses, dipping nearly 1.4% to 44,667.88, after the Bank of Japan maintained its benchmark short-term interest rate at 0.5%. August inflation data revealed a decrease to a 10-month low of 2.7%, down from 3.1% the previous month.

In contrast, Chinese markets showed a mixed performance, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rising 0.1% to 26,576.59, whereas the Shanghai Composite index slipped slightly by less than 0.1% to 3,830.65. Investors are awaiting discussions between President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping on tariffs and a deal allowing TikTok's continued operation in the United States.

Wall Street saw technology stocks drive major indices to unprecedented levels. Nvidia and Intel, in particular, lifted the S&P 500 to a 0.5% rise, contributing to its third straight winning week. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 124 points, or 0.3%, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.9%, propelled by positive economic reports and expectations of further Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.

