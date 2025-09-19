Left Menu

India Enforces Import Limits on Key Pharma Chemical

India has announced restrictions on the import of a key chemical used in the pharmaceutical industry, effective until September 30, 2026. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has set a minimum import price below which imports will be restricted, although certain authorisation holders and zones are exempted.

India has imposed restrictions on the import of a critical chemical used in the pharmaceutical industry until September 30, 2026. The move aims to regulate imports with a minimum price threshold set by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

The specified chemical, ATS-8 (4r-cis)-1 1-dimethylethyl-6-cyanomethyl-2 2-dimethyl-1 3-dioxane-4-acetate, can no longer be imported if its CIF value is less than USD 111 per kg. The regulation applies with immediate effect.

Exemptions apply to advanced authorisation holders, export-oriented units, and special economic zones. ATS-8 is primarily imported from countries like China, signaling India's broader strategy to control the inbound supply of key materials.

