Chabahar Port Sanctions: A New Challenge for India-Iran Partnership

The US has revoked the 2018 sanctions waiver for Iran's Chabahar port, affecting India's involvement. This decision aligns with Trump's maximum pressure policy against Iran. India is currently evaluating the impact on its operations in the port, which is vital for regional trade and connectivity initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 22:07 IST
The Indian government is closely analyzing the fallout from the Trump administration's recent decision to revoke the 2018 sanctions waiver concerning Iran's strategically crucial Chabahar Port, as announced on Friday.

India's partnership in developing Chabahar, located along Iran's southern coast in the Sistan-Balochistan province, is pivotal. The nation is responsible for operating the Shahid Beheshti terminal at the port, which plays a key role in the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC).

This development is part of President Donald Trump's strategy to intensify pressure on Iran, with detrimental impacts expected on projects and individuals involved with Chabahar, starting September 29. The move poses a significant challenge to India's regional connectivity and trade aspirations with Iran.

