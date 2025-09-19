Left Menu

Tragic Accident: Sadhus' Vehicle Plunges into Well in MP

A tragic accident occurred in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district when a car carrying seven sadhus plunged into a well after a tyre burst, resulting in the deaths of three sadhus, while three were rescued and one remains missing. Authorities are conducting a search operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhindwara | Updated: 19-09-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 23:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A car carrying seven sadhus met with a tragic accident in Chhindwara district, Madhya Pradesh, after a tyre burst led to the vehicle veering off road, subsequently plunging into a well. The incident claimed the lives of three sadhus, with equal numbers being rescued, though one remains missing, as per local authorities.

The accident occurred near Tendni Khurd on Betul Road, approximately 60 kilometers from the district headquarters. According to Sanwari police outpost in-charge Mukesh Dwivedi, the tyre burst caused the vehicle to lose control before crashing into a tree and finally falling into a well that lacked a boundary wall.

The ill-fated group was en route to Multai in Betul from Chitrakoot. Search operations involving an earth-excavating machine are underway at the site to locate the missing sadhu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

