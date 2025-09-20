Left Menu

Dollar Powers Up: Navigating Global Currency Shifts

The U.S. dollar strengthened on Friday despite the Federal Reserve's interest rate cut, with the U.S. Dollar Currency Index rising 0.3%. Sterling dropped due to increased borrowing in the UK, while the yen remained stable after dissent within the Bank of Japan. The New Zealand dollar slumped following weak economic data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 02:14 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 02:14 IST
Dollar Powers Up: Navigating Global Currency Shifts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar gained strength on Friday, defying a general dip earlier in the week after the Federal Reserve's rate cut. The U.S. Dollar Currency Index saw an increase of 0.3%, bolstered by signals of a gradual rate easing in the future.

Meanwhile, the British pound experienced a decline due to a surge in borrowing that surpassed forecasts, raising concerns about the fiscal health of the UK. The pound fell 0.6% amid further complications in the country's fiscal outlook.

In Japan, the yen remained stable post-BOJ meeting, though dissent on the board suggests potential rate hikes could occur sooner than anticipated. This adds to a mixed outlook for global currencies, with the New Zealand dollar also dropping after weak economic estimates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

