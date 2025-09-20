Trump's $100,000 H-1B Visa Proposal: A Tech Industry Setback

The Trump administration's latest proposal to charge $100,000 annually for H-1B worker visas could significantly impact the technology sector, a major user of these visas for talent acquisition. By targeting legal immigration forms, the administration aims to reshape job markets, affecting both corporations and skilled workers globally.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick advocates training domestic graduates, but this stance intensifies tensions between the administration and tech leaders. Critics argue the fees suppress wages and limit American job opportunities, while supporters like Elon Musk believe the program is vital for addressing skill gaps.

Although larger companies might absorb the added costs, startups could face financial strain, prompting some to relocate operations overseas. As the U.S. risks diminishing its innovative edge, the proposal's legality is scrutinized, highlighting a complex immigration debate affecting economic growth and competitiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)