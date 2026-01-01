Left Menu

New Year's Day Rush: Crowds Flock to India Gate

India Gate and Kartavya Path experienced heavy footfall on New Year's Day 2026, leading to traffic congestion and crowded public transport. Many families, tourists, and locals gathered for celebrations at the iconic monument. Police deployed additional personnel to manage the situation and ensure smooth movement.

Updated: 01-01-2026 16:26 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 16:26 IST
Heavy crowds descended upon India Gate and Kartavya Path on New Year's Day 2026, causing significant traffic congestion as revelers gathered to celebrate with family and friends.

The iconic location saw an influx of visitors, including families with children, groups of youngsters, and tourists, all eager to enjoy the festive atmosphere and engage in leisurely activities like car rides, walks, and photography.

In response to the crowd surge, additional police personnel were deployed to manage the flow of people and vehicles, ensuring safety and order as the new year festivities continued.

