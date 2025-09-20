Seagram's Royal Stag Expands Legacy with New Ambassadors

Seagram's Royal Stag has announced the induction of four dynamic new brand ambassadors: Sidharth Malhotra, Badshah, Naga Chaitanya, and Payal Dhare. These personalities join the existing lineup of Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Suryakumar Yadav in representing the brand's ethos.

This move signifies a fresh chapter for Royal Stag, which has consistently promoted the pursuits of passion and ambition. Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra shared that the brand's message of living boldly resonates with his own values, emphasizing the courage to explore new terrains and embrace ambition.

Rapper Badshah underlined the importance of confidence and individuality, while actor Naga Chaitanya praised Royal Stag's cultural roots. Meanwhile, gamer Payal Dhare echoed the call to break barriers and redefine success. Together, these figures are set to enhance the brand's cultural influence across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)