Cyber Chaos: Major European Airports Hit by Check-In System Attack

A cyberattack on Collins Aerospace's check-in systems disrupted major European airports, causing delays and cancellations, notably affecting Heathrow, Brussels, and Berlin. Many automated systems were disabled, prompting reliance on manual procedures. Despite the chaos, airlines such as EasyJet reported normal operations, while others worked on solutions to restore functionality.

Updated: 20-09-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 17:47 IST
Cyber Chaos: Major European Airports Hit by Check-In System Attack
Several major European airports, including London's Heathrow, faced significant disruptions due to a cyberattack on check-in and boarding systems provided by Collins Aerospace.

The attack caused flight delays and cancellations as affected airports such as Brussels and Berlin switched to manual operations for check-in and baggage drop, after the automated systems failed.

While some airlines, like EasyJet, continued normal operations, others encountered logistical challenges. Collins Aerospace and its parent company, RTX, are working on restoring functionality amid ongoing delays.

Exports, climate change and political instability threatens food security in ECO region

ASEAN’s economic boom fuels rising carbon emissions

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

