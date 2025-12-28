Internal Rift Shakes National Citizen Party Over Controversial Alliance

The National Citizen Party (NCP) finds itself embroiled in an internal conflict over the proposed alliance with Jamaat-e-Islami as Bangladesh gears up for national elections. Thirty party leaders, expressing their disagreement, issued a joint letter opposing the alliance.

The schism within the party, primarily an offshoot of the Students Against Discrimination (SAD), has deepened. This group played a pivotal role in the July Uprising that led to the toppling of the Awami League government. The memorandum underscored Jamaat's controversial history, emphasizing its alleged involvement in the 1971 Liberation War against Bangladesh's independence.

Resignations have followed, including key figures like Tasnim Jara and Tajnuva Jabeen, highlighting dissent within the ranks. Despite these upheavals, discussions between NCP and Jamaat continue, amidst public concerns over the proposed partnership's impact on the NCP's political integrity and support base.

(With inputs from agencies.)