Dublin Airport Terminal 2 Reopens Following Security Alert

Dublin Airport announced the reopening of Terminal 2 after a temporary closure prompted by a security alert. The terminal was given the all-clear, allowing passengers to re-enter, and flight operations were set to resume within half an hour.

The airport's statement on X reassured travelers of the swift resolution of the situation. Meanwhile, police confirmed their involvement with the incident but withheld specific details.

In addition to the security disruption, Dublin Airport reported minor operational impacts due to a Europe-wide software glitch, though flights were expected to continue with minimal delays.