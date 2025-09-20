Left Menu

Dublin Airport Terminal 2 Reopens Following Security Alert

Dublin Airport's Terminal 2 was briefly closed on Saturday due to a security alert. After receiving the all-clear, passengers were allowed to re-enter, with flights expected to resume shortly. Additionally, minor disruptions related to a Europe-wide software issue were reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 18:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Dublin Airport announced the reopening of Terminal 2 after a temporary closure prompted by a security alert. The terminal was given the all-clear, allowing passengers to re-enter, and flight operations were set to resume within half an hour.

The airport's statement on X reassured travelers of the swift resolution of the situation. Meanwhile, police confirmed their involvement with the incident but withheld specific details.

In addition to the security disruption, Dublin Airport reported minor operational impacts due to a Europe-wide software glitch, though flights were expected to continue with minimal delays.

