High-Speed Revolution: Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train's Economic Multiplier Effect

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project is poised to serve as a significant multiplier for India's economy, mirroring Japan's experience over six decades ago, according to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Speaking on Saturday, he described the recent breakthrough of a 4.88 km tunnel between Shilphata and Ghansoli as a 'landmark achievement.'

Vaishnaw noted that the first phase, covering the Surat-Bilimora section, would commence in December 2027. He emphasized that the project will integrate major cities like Anand, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Vapi, and Mumbai into a single economic corridor, stimulating market unification and economic growth. The project is expected to bring substantial economic gains and technological advancements.

The tunnel excavation, accomplished through cutting-edge engineering, included simultaneous operations from Ghansoli and Shilphata sides. The project reflects significant innovations, such as single tunnel technology to accommodate dual bullet trains. Japan has agreed to provide its advanced E10 Shinkansen model, augmenting India's fast-transport arsenal.