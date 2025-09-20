Left Menu

High-Speed Revolution: Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train's Economic Multiplier Effect

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project is set to boost India's economy, akin to Japan's experience, by creating a unified economic corridor. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted key milestones, including a tunnel breakthrough. The project's technological innovations are internationally acclaimed, with Japan collaborating on advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-09-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 18:45 IST
High-Speed Revolution: Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train's Economic Multiplier Effect
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project is poised to serve as a significant multiplier for India's economy, mirroring Japan's experience over six decades ago, according to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Speaking on Saturday, he described the recent breakthrough of a 4.88 km tunnel between Shilphata and Ghansoli as a 'landmark achievement.'

Vaishnaw noted that the first phase, covering the Surat-Bilimora section, would commence in December 2027. He emphasized that the project will integrate major cities like Anand, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Vapi, and Mumbai into a single economic corridor, stimulating market unification and economic growth. The project is expected to bring substantial economic gains and technological advancements.

The tunnel excavation, accomplished through cutting-edge engineering, included simultaneous operations from Ghansoli and Shilphata sides. The project reflects significant innovations, such as single tunnel technology to accommodate dual bullet trains. Japan has agreed to provide its advanced E10 Shinkansen model, augmenting India's fast-transport arsenal.

TRENDING

1
Trump's H-1B Visa Fee Relief Sparks Hope Among Professionals

Trump's H-1B Visa Fee Relief Sparks Hope Among Professionals

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Stance on Bagram Air Base: A Geopolitical Flashpoint

Trump's Bold Stance on Bagram Air Base: A Geopolitical Flashpoint

 Global
3
March for Democracy: A Journey of Unity and Accountability

March for Democracy: A Journey of Unity and Accountability

 United States
4
Guinea's Controversial Constitutional Referendum: Political Maneuver or Path to Democracy?

Guinea's Controversial Constitutional Referendum: Political Maneuver or Path...

 Guinea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exports, climate change and political instability threatens food security in ECO region

ASEAN’s economic boom fuels rising carbon emissions

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025