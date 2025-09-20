Left Menu

Empowering Homecoming: India's Call to Overseas Talent Amidst Global Visa Challenges

Dr P K Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, emphasized India's efforts to encourage expatriate professionals to return. Amid US H-1B visa fee hikes, the government focuses on developing talent at home. The speech at IIM Mumbai also highlighted the crucial role of youth in national progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-09-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 19:00 IST
  • India

Dr P K Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, addressed IIM Mumbai on Saturday, emphasizing the Indian government's initiatives to attract expatriate talent back home. His remarks came amid a US visa fee increase that affects Indian professionals abroad.

Speaking during the institute's convocation ceremony, Mishra highlighted the Centre's Capacity Building Commission efforts to encourage skilled Indians to contribute to domestic growth. He noted the significant impact of education, attitude, and teamwork on individual and national development.

Mishra underscored India's potential as an innovation leader by 2047 but acknowledged existing gaps. He advocated for policies that bolster manufacturing and national security, while industry leaders like Shashi Kiran Shetty emphasized the importance of economic zones and maritime capabilities.

