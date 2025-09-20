Amul Slashes Prices: GST Benefits Passed to Consumers

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets the popular Amul brand, announced significant price reductions on over 700 product packs, including staples like ghee, butter, and ice cream. This move comes in response to the GST rate cuts and aims to transfer these benefits directly to the consumers.

Effective from September 22, the revised pricing will see products like the 100 gm butter pack reduced to Rs 58 from Rs 62, and ghee rates slashed by Rs 40 per litre, among reductions in other dairy items. Amul has ensured that these changes are communicated across its distribution network, from retailers to parlors across India.

Backed by 36 lakh farmers, GCMMF believes this initiative will enhance the consumption of dairy products, particularly ice creams and cheeses, in a market where per capita consumption is still low. Last fiscal, the cooperative reported an 11% rise in revenue driven largely by increased sales volumes.

(With inputs from agencies.)