Uttarakhand CM's Apple Aid for Disaster-Stricken Farmers
In response to an August cloudburst that devastated apple harvests in Dharali, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced that the government will purchase apples from affected farmers. 'Royal delicious' apples will be bought at Rs 51 per kg, and 'red delicious' and other varieties at Rs 45 per kg.
The initiative excludes Grade C apples, focusing on more marketable categories to aid economic recovery. Dhami directed the state's agriculture and farmers' welfare department to expedite action on the scheme, requiring immediate implementation efforts.
The chief minister emphasized the need for rapid response due to the severe impact on local agriculture, as an official release highlighted the high demand for apples from this region nationwide.
