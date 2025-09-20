Piyush Goyal Heads to the US for Crucial Trade Talks

Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal is set to lead a delegation to the United States for vital trade discussions scheduled for September 22, according to the commerce ministry's announcement.

The delegation seeks to advance talks towards finalizing a mutually beneficial trade agreement, as stated by the ministry. Minister Goyal will be traveling to New York, accompanied by special secretary Rajesh Agrawal and other officials.

The group aims to build on the productive discussions from the September 16 meeting with officials from the United States Trade Representative's office in India. These talks focus on expediting efforts for an effective trade agreement between the nations.

