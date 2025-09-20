Historic Apple Transportation: Kashmir to Delhi by Rail

In a landmark logistical accomplishment, over 6,400 tonnes of apples have been transported from Kashmir to Delhi via parcel trains in just two weeks, a statement from the Jammu Division of Northern Railways revealed on Saturday.

Kashmir, responsible for 70-80% of India's apple production, yields around 2-2.6 million metric tonnes annually. Utilizing two parcel van coaches per train, Northern Railways initiated this service on September 11.

Following adverse weather conditions, which damaged the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, rail transport has become crucial. The service began with the dispatch of eight parcel vans from Srinagar to Delhi, flagged off by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, ensuring timely apple supply amidst infrastructure challenges.