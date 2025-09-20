Historic Apple Transportation: Kashmir to Delhi by Rail
Over 6,400 tonnes of apples have been transported from Kashmir to Delhi via parcel trains within two weeks, marking a significant achievement for Northern Railways. Kashmir produces the majority of India's apples, and the new rail service provides a vital link following highway closures due to heavy rains.
- Country:
- India
In a landmark logistical accomplishment, over 6,400 tonnes of apples have been transported from Kashmir to Delhi via parcel trains in just two weeks, a statement from the Jammu Division of Northern Railways revealed on Saturday.
Kashmir, responsible for 70-80% of India's apple production, yields around 2-2.6 million metric tonnes annually. Utilizing two parcel van coaches per train, Northern Railways initiated this service on September 11.
Following adverse weather conditions, which damaged the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, rail transport has become crucial. The service began with the dispatch of eight parcel vans from Srinagar to Delhi, flagged off by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, ensuring timely apple supply amidst infrastructure challenges.
ALSO READ
Transforming Trade: India Launches Integrated Logistics Plans
Piyush Goyal Launches First Scientific Report on India’s Logistics Costs
Piyush Goyal Unveils Integrated State & City Logistics Plans Under SMILE
India Sets New Course with Scientifically Derived Logistics Cost Framework
Revolutionizing Commerce: AI-Powered Platform Simplifies Cross-Border Logistics