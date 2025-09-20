Left Menu

Historic Apple Transportation: Kashmir to Delhi by Rail

Over 6,400 tonnes of apples have been transported from Kashmir to Delhi via parcel trains within two weeks, marking a significant achievement for Northern Railways. Kashmir produces the majority of India's apples, and the new rail service provides a vital link following highway closures due to heavy rains.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a landmark logistical accomplishment, over 6,400 tonnes of apples have been transported from Kashmir to Delhi via parcel trains in just two weeks, a statement from the Jammu Division of Northern Railways revealed on Saturday.

Kashmir, responsible for 70-80% of India's apple production, yields around 2-2.6 million metric tonnes annually. Utilizing two parcel van coaches per train, Northern Railways initiated this service on September 11.

Following adverse weather conditions, which damaged the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, rail transport has become crucial. The service began with the dispatch of eight parcel vans from Srinagar to Delhi, flagged off by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, ensuring timely apple supply amidst infrastructure challenges.

