US Hikes H-1B Visa Fee to $100,000: Implications for Indian Tech Sector
The US has increased the annual fee for H-1B visas to USD 100,000, a move seen as potentially disruptive to Indian tech companies and professionals. India expressed concerns over humanitarian repercussions and is assessing the impact. The policy is part of US efforts to limit immigration and protect local jobs.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 21:05 IST
The United States has significantly raised the annual fee for H-1B visas to USD 100,000, a measure that could adversely affect Indian technology firms and skilled professionals.
India has expressed concerns about the potential humanitarian consequences and hopes that the US will suitably address any disruptions.
This move, part of a broader effort to curb immigration, is expected to strain existing people-to-people ties and impact innovation in both nations.
