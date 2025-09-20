Transforming Trade: India Launches Integrated Logistics Plans

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday introduced comprehensive logistics plans targeting eight states, aiming to reduce the transaction costs for industries.

The government's initiative promises a detailed analysis of existing logistics infrastructure, pinpointing inefficiencies and outlining strategies for cost-effective improvements, according to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

A new guidebook was introduced to streamline the Harmonised System of Nomenclature (HSN) codes, crucial for global trade classification, while the advanced Logistics Data Bank 2.0 promises enhanced shipment tracking, boosting global market coordination.