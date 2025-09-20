Left Menu

Transforming Trade: India Launches Integrated Logistics Plans

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal unveiled integrated logistics plans for eight states aimed at reducing transaction costs and improving efficiency. A new guidebook for HSN codes and the enhanced Logistics Data Bank 2.0 for real-time tracking were also launched to strengthen India's trade position and competitiveness globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 21:56 IST
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday introduced comprehensive logistics plans targeting eight states, aiming to reduce the transaction costs for industries.

The government's initiative promises a detailed analysis of existing logistics infrastructure, pinpointing inefficiencies and outlining strategies for cost-effective improvements, according to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

A new guidebook was introduced to streamline the Harmonised System of Nomenclature (HSN) codes, crucial for global trade classification, while the advanced Logistics Data Bank 2.0 promises enhanced shipment tracking, boosting global market coordination.

