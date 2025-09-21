Left Menu

Export Duty to Impact Iron Ore Industry: UCCIL's Stark Warning

UCCIL has cautioned that proposed export duties on low-grade iron ore could trigger a decline in production, affect domestic prices, and weaken India's export standing. The measure may cause sector instability with severe economic repercussions, including a collective loss to the exchequer and endangerment of livelihoods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2025 11:02 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 11:02 IST
Export Duty to Impact Iron Ore Industry: UCCIL's Stark Warning
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Utkal Chamber of Commerce & Industry Ltd (UCCIL) has issued a dire warning regarding the central government's plan to impose a 30% export duty on low-grade iron ore starting from October. This measure, UCCIL argues, could significantly impact production within the industry and result in plummeting domestic iron ore prices.

The organization's concerns extend beyond immediate industry effects, suggesting the duty could destabilize the sector, erode export competitiveness, and potentially incur long-term capacity losses. Additionally, UCCIL highlighted potential adverse effects on employment, regional economies, and industrial output across the states where mining operations are predominant.

Odisha, a key player in iron ore production, accounting for 55% of the nation's output, could face severe economic consequences. UCCIL estimates a substantial annual loss of over Rs 10,000 crore to Odisha's economy if the proposed duty is implemented, threatening the livelihoods of countless individuals dependent on mining operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Cabinet Approves New Initiatives on Policing, Tea Worker Bonuses, and Education Developments

Assam Cabinet Approves New Initiatives on Policing, Tea Worker Bonuses, and ...

 India
2
Honoring Valor: J&K Police Celebrate Heroes

Honoring Valor: J&K Police Celebrate Heroes

 India
3
Historic Shift: UK, Canada, and Australia Acknowledge Palestinian State

Historic Shift: UK, Canada, and Australia Acknowledge Palestinian State

 Global
4
Relief for Existing H-1B Holders Amidst Fee Hike Uncertainty

Relief for Existing H-1B Holders Amidst Fee Hike Uncertainty

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025