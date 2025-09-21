Left Menu

Empowering MSMEs for Climate Resilience

Government support and CSR funding can aid MSMEs in reducing carbon emissions. Experts suggest transitioning to clean energy and using climate-informed building bylaws. Data-driven early warnings and IoT-based forecasting models are key initiatives. The lack of climate finance is a roadblock for MSMEs in accessing resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2025 11:41 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 11:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Amid rising climate concerns, government backing and corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds are deemed crucial to aid MSMEs in their emission reduction efforts, experts suggest.

Integrating clean energy solutions, adopting climate-specific building regulations, and utilizing mixed cooling technologies could boost MSMEs' resilience against climate-related risks.

Experts emphasize the urgent need for early warning systems, IoT forecasting, and enhanced infrastructure planning for MSMEs. Accessible climate finance and clear policy frameworks are vital for sustainable operations and managing supply chain risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

