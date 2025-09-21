Empowering MSMEs for Climate Resilience

Amid rising climate concerns, government backing and corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds are deemed crucial to aid MSMEs in their emission reduction efforts, experts suggest.

Integrating clean energy solutions, adopting climate-specific building regulations, and utilizing mixed cooling technologies could boost MSMEs' resilience against climate-related risks.

Experts emphasize the urgent need for early warning systems, IoT forecasting, and enhanced infrastructure planning for MSMEs. Accessible climate finance and clear policy frameworks are vital for sustainable operations and managing supply chain risks.

