Innovative Dog Hotel at Rome Airport Revolutionizes Pet Travel

Traveling with pets can be a logistical challenge for many dog owners, often forcing them to choose between leaving their pets with a sitter or at a kennel. Rome's Fiumicino International Airport aims to simplify this process with the introduction of Dog Relais, one of the first on-site dog hotels at a major European airport.

This innovative facility allows travelers to drop off their dogs as they proceed straight to their flights, with amenities including temperature-controlled floors and private gardens for basic rooms. Offering grooming, aromatherapy, and 24-hour videocalls, Dog Relais caters to the needs of both dogs and their owners, providing peace of mind for travelers.

The hotel's success is evident, with full occupancy during peak travel months since its May opening. Furthermore, Italy now permits large dogs inside plane cabins for domestic flights, broadening travel options for pet-loving passengers.

