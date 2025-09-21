Laser Power and Infra Ltd Set for Major IPO to Boost Market Valuation

Laser Power and Infra Ltd, a noted cable and conductor manufacturer based in Kolkata, plans to file preliminary papers for an initial public offering (IPO) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) this month.

The IPO aims to raise Rs 1,200-1,500 crore, aiming for a market valuation of Rs 5,500-6,500 crore, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Led by founder Deepak Goel, the company has a history of executing substantial electrification and infrastructure projects, and it is now diversifying into water distribution infrastructure, showcasing significant growth potential and strong financial performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)