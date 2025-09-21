Left Menu

Laser Power and Infra Ltd Set for Major IPO to Boost Market Valuation

Laser Power and Infra Ltd is preparing to file for an IPO to raise up to Rs 1,500 crore, aiming for a market valuation between Rs 5,500-6,500 crore. Known for its extensive work in electrification and infrastructure, the company is expanding into new sectors, supported by strong revenue growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 13:39 IST
Laser Power and Infra Ltd Set for Major IPO to Boost Market Valuation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Laser Power and Infra Ltd, a noted cable and conductor manufacturer based in Kolkata, plans to file preliminary papers for an initial public offering (IPO) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) this month.

The IPO aims to raise Rs 1,200-1,500 crore, aiming for a market valuation of Rs 5,500-6,500 crore, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Led by founder Deepak Goel, the company has a history of executing substantial electrification and infrastructure projects, and it is now diversifying into water distribution infrastructure, showcasing significant growth potential and strong financial performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Cabinet Approves New Initiatives on Policing, Tea Worker Bonuses, and Education Developments

Assam Cabinet Approves New Initiatives on Policing, Tea Worker Bonuses, and ...

 India
2
Honoring Valor: J&K Police Celebrate Heroes

Honoring Valor: J&K Police Celebrate Heroes

 India
3
Historic Shift: UK, Canada, and Australia Acknowledge Palestinian State

Historic Shift: UK, Canada, and Australia Acknowledge Palestinian State

 Global
4
Relief for Existing H-1B Holders Amidst Fee Hike Uncertainty

Relief for Existing H-1B Holders Amidst Fee Hike Uncertainty

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025