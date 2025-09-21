Left Menu

Hackers Ground Europe's Major Airports: A Tech Disruption Unfolds

Europe's major airports faced chaos after hackers targeted the check-in systems provider Collins Aerospace. With operations disrupted, Brussels Airport canceled half of Monday's flights. Although delays decreased in Berlin and Heathrow, Brussels continued to struggle. The incident highlighted vulnerabilities in the aviation industry's technological systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-09-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 20:30 IST
Europe's major airports scrambled to restore normalcy after a cyberattack targeted Collins Aerospace, a check-in systems provider. Operations remained disrupted at Brussels Airport, forcing the cancellation of half of Monday's flights. Meanwhile, delayed flight schedules persisted at Berlin and Heathrow airports.

Despite some relief in Berlin and Heathrow operations on Sunday, Brussels faced ongoing software issues. Collins Aerospace has yet to deliver a secure software update, prompting Brussels Airport officials to urge cancellations to prevent overcrowding and last-minute changes.

The incident, impacting the MUSE software used by various airlines, underscored the vulnerabilities in aviation technology. Aviation data by Cirium suggested varied delay levels across the airports, with Brussels facing the most significant issues. Regulatory bodies are examining the hacking's origins amid a rise in cyberattacks across sectors.

