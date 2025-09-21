Hackers Ground Europe's Major Airports: A Tech Disruption Unfolds

Europe's major airports scrambled to restore normalcy after a cyberattack targeted Collins Aerospace, a check-in systems provider. Operations remained disrupted at Brussels Airport, forcing the cancellation of half of Monday's flights. Meanwhile, delayed flight schedules persisted at Berlin and Heathrow airports.

Despite some relief in Berlin and Heathrow operations on Sunday, Brussels faced ongoing software issues. Collins Aerospace has yet to deliver a secure software update, prompting Brussels Airport officials to urge cancellations to prevent overcrowding and last-minute changes.

The incident, impacting the MUSE software used by various airlines, underscored the vulnerabilities in aviation technology. Aviation data by Cirium suggested varied delay levels across the airports, with Brussels facing the most significant issues. Regulatory bodies are examining the hacking's origins amid a rise in cyberattacks across sectors.

