Tragic Plunge: Water Tanker Falls into Ravine on Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway

A water tanker driver tragically lost his life after his vehicle plummeted into a deep ravine along the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway, authorities reported on Sunday.

The incident took place in the evening near the Shiva statue, a well-known landmark on the highway, when the driver, Gagan Singh, 35, lost control, according to Lakhpat Singh Butola, the officer in charge at Devprayag police station.

Gagan Singh, a resident of Badiyar Bhar village in Mandi district, succumbed to his injuries on the spot. The tanker, owned by LNT and involved in railway construction, was transporting water during the accident, police noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)